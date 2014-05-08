Del. $2 Billion Cash Portfolio Back in Spotlight

, Del. (AP) - A legislative committee is eyeing possible reforms for a board that oversees Delaware's $2 billion cash investment portfolio and which has been plagued by internal tumult.

Members of the Joint Sunset Committee were to meet Thursday to discuss recommendations for changes in the Cash Management Portfolio Board. The committee periodically reviews state agencies and boards to determine whether changes should be made.

The nine-member cash management board has been the subject of infighting between elected state treasurer Chip Flowers and other board members, most of whom are appointed by the governor or serve based on their cabinet positions.

Among the recommended changes for the board is moving its administrative support from the treasurer's office to the department of finance.