Updated: Parkside High Rape Suspect Arrested on Firearm Charge Posted: Thursday, May 8, 2014 2:50 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, May 8, 2014 2:50 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Jocori Marece Scarborough

By Bill Mich and Kye Parsons



SALISBURY, Md.- A 17-year-old student arrested earlier this week on allegations that he raped a 15-year-old female student in a hallway at Parkside High School in Salisbury has been arrested a second time, this time on a firearm charge.



Wicomico sheriff's deputies and members of the Maryland State Apprehension Team late Thursday morning arrested Jocori Marece Scarborough, of Delmar, Md., on an outstanding warrant charging him with possession of a firearm by a minor. He was ordered held in the Wicomico County Detention Center in lieu of $50,000 bond. He posted bond later that day and was released from custody.



According to detectives with the Wicomico Bureau of Investigation, the firearm charge was the result of evidence found during a search and seizure warrant conducted Tuesday at Scarborough's home.



Scarborough was first arrested Tuesday and charged as an adult with first- and second-degree rape, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, kidnapping, false imprisonment and molestation at a school.



The rape charges stemmed from an incident that is alleged to have occurred at around 8 a.m. Monday at Parkside High, located at 1015 Beaglin Park Drive. According to detectives, the victim stated she was walking with Scarborough when he began making sexual advances toward her. Detectives said video surveillance shows Scarborough grabbing the girl by the arm and then forcing her to an area of the school not captured by video surveillance. Investigators said the victim repeatedly told Scarborough, "No," but he continued to force her by holding her forcefully and grabbed her by the hips and dragged her down the hall.



Authorities said that once in the area outside the video surveillance, Scarborough pulled the victim’s skirt up and removed her underwear. Detectives said the victim continued to tell Scarborough "No," and tried to retain her clothing to prevent the act. However, Scarborough was able to control the victim and ultimately forced sexual intercourse on her, according to investigators.



"The initial travels were captured on video in the school. At this point, nothing indicating whether he did or did not know that he had moved to an area where he would not be captured by video," said Sgt. David Owens of the WBI.



The incident occurred at a time when the students were supposed to be in class, the WBI noted. The victim was taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center where she was examined and treated, investigators said.



After a warrant was issued for his arrest on the aforementioned charges, Scarborough was taken into custody Tuesday. He was released late Tuesday night on $100,000 bond and was free until being arrested again on Thursday.



In other legal action, a peace order was filed against Scarborough on Wednesday in Wicomico District Court. The temporary order states that Scarborough must stay away from the school. A final hearing on the order is scheduled for May 13.



Wicomico County Superintendent John Fredericksen told WBOC that school officials will be reviewing security procedures at Parkside and any potential surveillance video of the incident to ensure that something similar will not happen again.



A source close to the investigation tells WBOC that Scarborough is a member of the group "DDE." DDE was in the news several times last year after catching the attention of local law enforcement. The group, which is based in the Doverdale neighborhood of Salisbury, has posted several videos online that feature various shots of drugs, guns and violent lyrics.