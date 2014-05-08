Police in Delaware Seize Pure Heroin Worth $400K

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police say pure heroin worth more than $400,000 was seized during a traffic stop in Middletown.

Police say a trooper stopped a car that was speeding on Route 1 about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say as the trooper questioned the driver, a drug-detecting police dog indicated that drugs were in the vehicle.

Troopers say a search of the car turned up 83 grams of cocaine and 271 grams of heroin. Police say the heroin, once diluted and sold, would create over 40,000 bags of heroin valued at more than $400,000.

The driver, 35-year-old Michael Chandler of Philadelphia was arrested and charged with drug offenses. He is being held on $1.3 million cash bail.