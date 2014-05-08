Governors Markell and O'Malley Express Concerns to Pfizer

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - The governors of Maryland and Delaware are voicing concern about Pfizer Inc.'s efforts to acquire AstraZeneca PLC.

Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley and Delaware Gov. Jack Markell sent a letter on Thursday to Ian Read, the chief executive officer of Pfizer.

The two governors say they are concerned about the potential impact such a deal could have on jobs in Maryland and Delaware. AstraZeneca employs about 3,100 people in Maryland and about 2,600 in Delaware.

O'Malley and Markell also sent letters to several federal officials in the United States.

The governors note that Pfizer has made assurances to British Prime Minister David Cameron on job retention and potential relocation. The letter requests a response from Pfizer about the potential impact to residents in Maryland and Delaware.