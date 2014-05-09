Va. DMV Adds Automated Sign Language as Test Option

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Hearing-impaired Virginians can now take their knowledge-based driver's license exam on an automated testing system using American sign language.

The Department of Motor Vehicles says sign language was added to its new testing system, called SecuriTest, earlier this month. It's one of 16 languages offered to license applicants. The web-based application reduces the need for translators to assist applicants in the testing process.

The DMV says sign language is the first language for many hearing-impaired people, so offering that option instead of just having them read the questions allows them to receive the information in the language they prefer.