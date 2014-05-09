Man Pleads Guilty to Building Illegal Bike Trail Posted: Friday, May 9, 2014 9:33 AM EDT Posted:

(Photo: WBOC)

LEWES, Del. (WBOC/AP)- Delaware officials say a Rehoboth Beach man has been banned from state parks for a year and fined more than $1,000 for building an illegal three-mile bike trail at Cape Henlopen State Park.



Natural Resources Police announced Thursday that 51-year-old Jeff Clayton was charged and pleaded guilty to three counts of illegal altering of park property, illegal use of a park area for activity other than intended and illegal removal, cutting, or injuring trees and shrubs.



Police said rangers found the single-track mountain bike trail with four rudimentary bridges near the Junction and Breakwater Trail within the park and social media posts about the trail led them to Clayton. Officials estimate that about two acres of natural area was disturbed to build the trail.



Four rudimentary bridges in wetland areas were also found over approximately a half-mile of the trail.



