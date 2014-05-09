Recommended Changes for Del. Cash Management Board

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)– A legislative committee has approved recommended changes for Delaware’s Cash Management Board.

The board manages the state’s $2 billion cash portfolio.

The Joint Sunset Committee recommended the board’s administrative support be moved from the treasurer’s office to the department of finance. Another recommendation is to have all nine board members file annual financial disclosures.

The recommendations must be approved by the House and Senate.

The board has been the subject of infighting between elected state treasurer Chip Flowers and other board members, most of whom are appointed by the governor or serve based on their cabinet positions.