$64 Million Allocated to Md. Trust Fund Posted: Friday, May 9, 2014 1:33 PM EDT Posted:

CHESAPEAKE BAY, Md.- Gov. Martin O'Malley allocated $64.44 million to the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund for 2015, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.



Planned spending for fiscal year 2015 includes $25 million to support 19 capital storm water projects at 110 sites, $11.25 million to fund placement of agriculture cover crops, and the remaining roughly $30 million will support mini-grant programs, local storm water remediation, and technology research and development, according to the DNR.



Some new projects include retrofits, impervious pavement removal, permeable surface installation, stream restoration and urban greening. The projects are happening in many counties, including Dorchester and Wicomico.



"storm water runoff remains one of the single greatest challenges in our fight to restore the health of Maryland's waterways," said Governor O'Malley. "The Trust Fund provides a means for State and local partners to identify innovative, cost-effective approaches to meet our Bay restoration goals, and provides the financial and technical resources to get them up and running."



The trust fund was created by the General Assembly in 2007 and is meant to reduce harmful nutrient and sediment runoff from getting into the bay, according to the DNR.



To date, the DNR estimates that Trust Fund projects have prevented an estimated 2.2 million pounds of nitrogen, 240,000 pounds of phosphorus and 17,500 pounds of sediment from entering Maryland waterways.



The trust fund is funded through Maryland's motor fuel and rental car tax.