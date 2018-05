Maryland Traffic Fatalities Drop to 52-year Low

?

, Md. (WBOC/AP)- Traffic fatalities in Maryland have dropped to a 52-year low.Gov. Martin O'Malley and Lt. Governor Anthony Brown made the announcement Friday.Preliminary figures for 2013 indicate there were 466 traffic deaths in the state. That's the lowest since 1961 when there were 461.There were 511 traffic deaths in 2012.O'Malley said his administration has worked aggressively to lower traffic deaths. The Maryland General Assembly also has passed legislation in recent years aimed at stopping distracted driving.For example, lawmakers passed a bill last year to enable police to pull over someone for talking on a handheld cellphone. Before, drivers could only be ticketed for talking on a handheld cell phone as a secondary offense. And this year, lawmakers passed Jake’s Law, a bill that elevated the penalty for texting while driving to a criminal offense.Lawmakers also have expanded requirements for seatbelt use in all parts of a vehicle last year.Click here to view a chart of statewide traffic fatalities from 2004 to 2013.