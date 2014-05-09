Making the Impossible Possible: Can-Do Playground Dedicated in Milford Posted: Friday, May 9, 2014 5:23 PM EDT Posted:

MILFORD , Del.- In 2009, leaders of six Delaware Rotary Clubs came together with a vision: Provide a place where all children -- regardless of ability -- can play. F ive years later, that vision is a reality. I t is something many families have been waiting a long time for.



On this playground, the word "can't" just doesn't exist.



“A lot of children who normally couldn't play in a playground now have a place to play,” explained Can-Do member Peggy Anderson at Friday’s Can-Do Playground at Milford dedication ceremony.



“It's a community park,” remarked Gail Hamblin of Dover. “It's for everyone.”



And that is what makes it so perfect for Hamblin and her family.



“My son has Down Syndrome, and he's two, so he can't walk yet, because he has extreme Hypotonia, and he also has a G-tube,” she explained. “So, it's really hard for us to go anywhere. And a place like this, where I can get the stroller to any of the equipment, and he can interact with the equipment and the other children is a wonderful, wonderful thing that we don't have anywhere else.”



On the Can-Do Playground, Gail’s two children, two-year-old Calvin and four-year-old Natalie, can swing side by side.



“The playground was designed so children with disabilities can play alongside children who have no disabilities,” Anderson noted.



“It's phenomenal,” added Hamblin. “I didn't think that my son would have a place to play so close to home, and, you know, with other peers. People he goes to school with, or will go to school with. And so, for years to come, we can come here, and it's going to be great.”



Turning the impossible into the possible, one child at a time.



The Can-Do playground is the first of its kind in Central and Southern Delaware. It sits behind the Boys and Girls Club of Milford.



