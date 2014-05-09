Family Remembers Del. Boy Killed in Dog Attack Posted: Friday, May 9, 2014 5:53 PM EDT Posted:

CAMDEN, Del. (WBOC) - The great-grandmother of Kasii Haith, the Kent County four-year-old boy attacked and killed by three dogs this week, is remembering and mourning her great-grandson.



Kasii died Wednesday after three pit bulls attacked him outside a home west of Felton. The dogs also injured his mother, Kyeisha, as she tried to save her son.



His great-grandmother, Attlay Bennet, says the family is having trouble coming to grips with what happened to Kasii.



Bennett says she got a phone call Wednesday saying her great-grandson had been bitten by a dog, had stopped breathing and she needed to come to the hospital.



"When I got to the hospital, the detectives talked to me," she said. "They told me he was attacked by three pit bulls and he wasn't alive anymore."



Police say those dogs were owned by a friend of his mother. They are dogs Bennett can't help wondering about.



"Why didn't she have these things locked up. Why? Why? Why? My question is why?"



The dogs were euthanized following the attack and sent for rabies testing. Friday results came back negative. A necropsy (like an autopsy) on the dogs is still pending.



"The fact of the matter is my baby is no longer with me any more," said Bennett. "They took my baby from me. Those dogs took my baby from me. I resent that. How they took him - I can't come to grips with that."



Bennett says Kasii was sweet and smart as a whip.



"He was just a sweetheart. He was a sweetheart."



She says her whole family needs help dealing with the loss of that sweetheart.



"And how to get past this. I don't know if I could ever get past it or not, because he's not here anymore."



The investigation continues into whether charges are warranted for the owner of these dogs. First State Animal Shelter and SPCA officials have told WBOC, for now, charges do seem unlikely.