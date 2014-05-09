Man Accused of Setting Family House on Fire

POCOMOKE CITY, Md. (AP) - Pocomoke City police have arrested a man they say set his house on fire while his family slept inside.

Twenty-one-year-old Marguees Wise was charged Monday with arson and attempted murder. He is being held without bond.

Officers say on Sunday, Wise lit a fuel-soaked rag and left it in the house. Police say when the smoke alarm went off, Wise's mother saw 3-foot flames on a bannister.

Police say Wise's stepfather kicked the flaming rag into the yard.

Wise was arrested nearby.