Man Accused of Setting Family House on Fire

POCOMOKE CITY, Md. (AP) - Pocomoke City police have arrested a man they say set his house on fire while his family slept inside.
Twenty-one-year-old Marguees Wise was charged Monday with arson and attempted murder. He is being held without bond.
Officers say on Sunday, Wise lit a fuel-soaked rag and left it in the house. Police say when the smoke alarm went off, Wise's mother saw 3-foot flames on a bannister.
Police say Wise's stepfather kicked the flaming rag into the yard.
Wise was arrested nearby.
