Pork In The Park Means Serious BBQ For Competitors

SALISBURY, Md.-For the barbeque team Knee Deep, Pork in the Park in Salisbury is a chance to test their food on their competitive circuit.



"It's gonna be fun, we do this for every Eagles game, except on a much bigger scale," said Tom Reamer. The group has been tailgating at Eagles games for years and decided to take their food to the next level.



Pork in the Park is the group's third competition and they're ready to go up against the best.



"We do all our own rubs and sauces like that, nothing coming from over the counter, it's all made from home, " Brian Reamer said. Their chicken wings feature local Delmarva ingredients. "I thought I'd stuff them with some Crisfield crab and put them on the grill with a little bit of hot sauce, they're pretty good, " Tom Reamer said.



The competition is fun but for the Reamers it's a chance for the family to be together. "It's family," Brian Reamer said. "It's me, my two uncles, my aunt and my wife will be here later. It's a family thing for us."



For families looking to have fun at Pork in the Park but aren't ready to compete there is live music all weekend and amusement park-style rides. Admission for adults is $7 and kid under 12 get in for free.