House Fire Leaves 18-year-old Girl in Critical Condition; Family Displaced

CHESWOLD, Del.- The Delaware State Fire Marshal's office is investigating an early morning house fire that left an 18-year-old girl in critical condition.



Fire officials said the blaze happened around 5:00 am in the 4900 block of Kenton Road near Pearsons Corner Road. The Cheswold Fire Company arrived with flames shooting from the 2nd floor.



State fire investigators said the 18-year-old female jumped out a 2nd floor window. She was rushed to the Kent General Hospital in critical condition. They said she suffered from burns and smoke inhalation. Fire officials said she was later transported to the Keystone Crozer Medical Center in Upland, Pennsylvania.



Fire officials said four adults and two children were in the home as well, but managed to get out safely. A passing motorist alerted the residents that the house was on fire, according to fire investigators. The home was not equipped with smoke alarms.



Heavy fire damage was estimated at $20,000. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.



