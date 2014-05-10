Seaford Police Search for Cambridge Man in Shooting Incident

SEAFORD, Del. – Police are looking for a suspect they have connected to a shooting incident on Thursday.

Shots were fired outside West Elementary School in Seaford, at the Sussex Ave. and Stein Highway intersection, around 1:30 p.m.

Seaford police said they are looking for James Frazier, 28, of Cambridge. Police warn Frazier is on the loose and could be armed.

According to police, Frazier was connected to the crime after they tracked down one of the cars they were looking for as part of the investigation. Police were looking for a black dodge and a silver honda, saying it is possible people in those vehicles exchanged gunfire.

During investigation, police said they tracked down one of the vehicles at a rental agency in Maryland. Police found out Frazier had rented the vehicle.

When the shots were fired, officials said students were outside having a field day. The school then went on lockdown. No one was injured in the incident.

Police ask anyone with information on Frazier or the incident to contact them at 302-629-6644.