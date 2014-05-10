Gov. Markell to Fill Vacant Public Service Commission Seat

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Jack Markell is preparing to fill a seat on the state Public Service Commission that's been vacant for more than two years.

Markell spokeswoman Kelly Bachman, in an email, said that "the governor is in the process of setting up interviews." She says he'll nominate a replacement by June for the state Senate to consider.

The commission regulates companies that provide electricity, water, wastewater, landline telephone and some cable television services.

Then-Chairwoman Arnetta McRae left in October 2011. Her seat has remained vacant and the commission has had four commissioners, although Commissioner Dallas Winslow became chairman.

Commissioner Jay Lester says it's important to have five commissioners to break tie votes and to meet a quorum of three members.