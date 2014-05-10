Home Invasion Leads to Brutal Assault of Resident; Suspects on the Loose

CHESTER, Md- The Queen Anne County Sheriff's office is looking for two men who broke into an apartment unit and struck one of the residents in the head with a baseball bat.



The incident happened around 1:05a.m on Friday, according to deputies. They said 28-year-old Richard White of Grasonville , and 29-year-old John Gant of Grasonville entered the unit through a rear window. Once inside, deputies said one of them struck resident Shelton Wilson in the head with a baseball bat.





Wilson was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center for a possible concussion and head trauma.



Deputies said another male resident tried to take the bat from the man who struck Wilson. When he noticed the second suspect in the unit, he fled through a second-story window.



Two females and two children were inside the apartment at the time. Authorities said White is the father of the two children. He reportedly made threatening comments to one of the women before he and Gant fled on foot. Deputies said the pair demanded money from the victims.



John Henry Gant is a white male currently with long hair often in a pony tail. Gant is listed at 6'2", 230 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He has extensive tattoos including his neck and face.



Richard Jay White is an African American male, who is 5'9" and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.



Both face first-degree assault and burglary charges.



Anyone with information on the suspects' whereabouts is asked to call the Queen Anne County's Sheriff's Office