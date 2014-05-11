Fight Outside Dover Downs Casino, Four Arrested

DOVER, Del. – Police arrested four people after a fight broke out in the parking lot outside Dover Downs Casino.

It happened Sunday at 2:20 a.m.

Dover Police said officers saw a large crowd gathered outside the casino. Police said a fight broke out between Dorsey Davis, 25, of Felton, and Daheem Gadson, 25, of Dover.

According to police, when officers tried to separate Davis and Gadson, Davis hit an officer in the face and took off running. Police eventually caught up to him and took him into custody without incident.

Also arrested, Jazmine Johnson, 24, of Dover, and Kadeem Harris, 23, of Dover, for disorderly conduct.

Johnson, Harris, and Gadson were processed and released.

Davis was committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $8,500 secured bond.