Police: Man Found Stabbed to Death on Trail

LANGLEY PARK, Md. (AP) - Authorities say a man has been found stabbed to death on the Northwest Branch Trail.

Maryland-National Capital Park Police say officers responded to a report of an unconscious man on the ground near the 1500 block of Quebec Street in Langley Park on Saturday night.

Police say officers found a man suffering from stab wounds to the upper body and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Park police and Prince George's County Police are investigating the killing.



