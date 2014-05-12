Police: Man Found Stabbed to Death on Trail - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police: Man Found Stabbed to Death on Trail

Posted: Updated:

LANGLEY PARK, Md. (AP) - Authorities say a man has been found stabbed to death on the Northwest Branch Trail.

Maryland-National Capital Park Police say officers responded to a report of an unconscious man on the ground near the 1500 block of Quebec Street in Langley Park on Saturday night.

Police say officers found a man suffering from stab wounds to the upper body and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Park police and Prince George's County Police are investigating the killing.


