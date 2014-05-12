Gay-Right Groups Have Special Interest In Va. Same-Sex Marriage - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Gay-Right Groups Have Special Interest In Va. Same-Sex Marriage Ban

Posted:
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Gay-rights groups in three states have a special interest in a federal appeals court hearing on Virginia's same-sex marriage ban.
   
A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments Tuesday on a lower court's ruling striking down Virginia's ban on gay marriage.
   
North Carolina, South Carolina and West Virginia also are part of the 4th Circuit. Leaders of gay-rights organizations in those states said Monday that a ruling upholding the Virginia decision could strike down their bans, or at least set a precedent for similar legal challenges.
   
Maryland also is in the 4th Circuit, but it is one of the 17 states that already allow same-sex marriage.
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices