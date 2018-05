Arrest Made in Dover Armed Robbery

, Del.- One of the two suspects accused of holding up a man at gunpoint in a Dover city park is now in custody.Dover police said 23-year-oldturned himself in at the Wilmington Police Department on Saturday. He was charged on a Dover police warrant with first-degree robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and second-degree conspiracy. He is being held in the James T. Vaughn Correctional Facility in default of $41,000 secured bond.Police said Hawkes' arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 6, when the victim met within the White Oak Park at 1210 White Oak Road to sell an Xbox item for $250. According to investigators, when the victim arrived he was approached by Hawkes and an unknown male suspect. Police said the unknown suspect pointed a handgun while Hawkes went through the victim’s pockets and stole an undisclosed amount of cash, a cellphone, and other personal items.Police said the unknown suspect is described as a dark-skinned black male, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 and 180-195 pounds.Anyone with information about the second suspect's identity is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7111. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or on-line at www.tipsubmit.com