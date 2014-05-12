Va. Gov Directs Abortion Clinic Regulation Review

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is directing the review of new abortion clinic regulations and appointing new members to the state Board of Health.

McAuliffe also announced plans Monday that aim to reduce the cost of drugs at women's health clinics and expand access to testing and treatment of sexually transmitted diseases.

The actions highlight National Woman's Health Week.

McAuliffe says he's concerned that the regulations jeopardize the ability of most women's health centers to stay open and place the health and reproductive rights of Virginia women in jeopardy.

The regulations adopted last year require existing facilities to meet the same building standards as newly constructed hospitals. Supporters say the regulations are intended to protect women's health, but opponents say the aim is to put clinics out of business.