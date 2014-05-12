Homeowners Concerned Over Harriet Tubman Park Posted: Monday, May 12, 2014 5:18 PM EDT Posted:

WOOLFORD, Md.- There's no sign of the Harriet Tubman National Park yet near Cambridge. While the bulk of the legislative process has been completed, there's still a lot of planning involved, and that planning is raising some eyebrows with neighbors.



WBOC spoke with some homeowners who did not wish to appear on camera. They say when this project was first proposed, they were told that if their property fell within the boundaries of the park, they still had control over it. Late last week they realized that may not be the case.



They say the proposed plans give the parks service even more control over the land than originally agreed upon, which they say endangers hunting, trapping, and logging in the area. WBOC stopped by the Woolford Country Store, one of the hubs of south Dorchester, and asked owner Eddie Bramble how much of an impact it would have on the community if those activities weren't allowed.



"Hunting is a big part of our lifestyle, it helps the fall go by, it's a real mainstay in our community down here and a big part of what goes on down here. The park is not the issue, it's whether it interferes with the way of life that's already established in this area," said Bramble.



WBOC spoke on the phone with park superindentent Cherie Butler. She says while these concerns seem to be gaining momentum, people living in the area should not be concerned about hunting being taken away.



The parks service and Senator Ben Cardin's office are having an informational hearing to clear the air on the issue on Friday at 6pm at Chesapeake College in Cambridge. Cardin's office is sending Josh Klein, Senator Cardin's senior aide for the Harriet Tubman project as a representative.





