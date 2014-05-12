Pfizer CEO Responds to Governors on AstraZeneca

DOVER, Del. (AP) - The CEO of drugmaker Pfizer Inc. is telling the governors of Delaware and Maryland that it's premature to speculate about the potential jobs impact of a merger with British rival AstraZeneca PLC.

Govs. Jack Markell of Delaware and Martin O'Malley of Maryland sent a joint letter to Pfizer chief Ian Read last week expressing concerns about the possible acquisition of AstraZeneca. The company employs some 2,600 people in Delaware and 3,100 in Maryland.

In separate replies dated Monday, Read says Pfizer appreciates the work done by AstraZeneca in the two states. But Read says it's premature to speculate on specific impacts of an AstraZeneca acquisition on any specific state.

AstraZeneca has repeatedly rebuffed acquisition offers made by Pfizer since January.



