Va. Grand Jury to Hear Case of Tattooed Children

RUSTBURG, Va. (AP) - The case against a man accused of tattooing two Campbell County children under age 13 is headed to a grand jury.

According to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Alexander Edwards is accused of tattooing the children in December without their consent or the consent of their parents. Edwards is a family friend.

Edwards waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Monday. A grand jury will decide whether enough evidence exists to move the charges forward to trial.

Edwards' lawyer, Mark T. Stewart, says his client maintains his innocence.

The grand jury also will hear charges against the children's mother, 35-year-old Melissa Delp, and her boyfriend, 32-year-old Daniel Janney. Those charges stem from the pair's efforts to remove the tattoos.



