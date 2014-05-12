Celebrating Cycling in Salisbury for National Bike Week Posted: Monday, May 12, 2014 8:45 PM EDT Updated: Monday, May 12, 2014 8:45 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

SALISBURY, Md.- According to the U.S. Census, about 5 percent of people in Wicomico County bike to work. Heather Towers started biking in Salisbury three years ago and she says sharing the road with cars has gotten easier every day.



"Now cars are pretty open," she said. "When I first started they weren't, there weren't as many of us on the road, there weren't as many gatherings," Towers said.



But now the bicycle advocacy organization Bike-SBY is hitting the pavement, and its members want others to join them.



"For me to take my car to work I only save about two minutes on the average trip, over taking my bike to work," said Matt Drew, of Bike-SBY. "So it's actually faster, I can go literally door-to-door."



Currently there's only one official bike route in Salisbury, running from the university to downtown but more are coming.



"We have the funding to start the red, yellow and blue routes this summer so construction will begin, or re-striping will begin this summer for the red, yellow and blue routes," said Salisbury City Council President Jake Day.



Day, who hopped on his bike Monday, hopes more routes will mean more cyclists and a more bike-friendly Salisbury.



"I can imagine being out there yourself and it being daunting, a little more scary, so that's something we need in the community a little more education about the rights of bikers, the responsibilities of biker," Day said.



Even if you don't use a bike to get to work, Drew suggests you try it just for fun.



"I've never seen a person with a frown riding a bike," Drew said. "It just doesn't happen because it's such a fun experience."





