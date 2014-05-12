Marked Police Car Hit Head-On

GEORGETOWN, Del. - An accident on US 113 results in a head-on collision with a Delaware State Police marked car.

It happened at 3:37 p.m. on US 113 in the right lane just north of Speedway Rd.

Delaware State Police said Marite Voltaire, 37, of Dover, was driving a 1999 Toyota Corolla in the southbound lanes on US 113. Police said for unknown reasons, the Corolla drifted onto the southbound shoulder and made a quick overcorrection to the left, which caused the car to cross both southbound lanes and go into the center cross-over.

Police said the Corolla hit a marked Delaware State Police car head-on. A trooper parked the car in the median to monitor traffic.

Both drivers were properly restrained and taken to the hospital. All involved suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Voltaire was cited with failure to remain in a single lane.

Northbound and southbound traffic was reduced to a single lane for an hour and a half as the crash was investigated and cleared.