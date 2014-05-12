Maryland College Students Robbed in South Africa

STEVENSON, Md. (AP) - Officials at a Maryland university say 30 students on a trip to South Africa will return home early after they were robbed at gunpoint on a tour bus.

Stevenson University said Monday that no one was injured during the robbery in Pretoria, South Africa. Humanities and Social Sciences Dean Jim Salvucci says officials are confident that students are safe, but they are being brought back to the United States as a precaution.

Officials at the Baltimore-area school say four people with a gun stopped the bus and took cash and passports on Sunday, the second day of a five-week educational trip. Former Baltimore police Commissioner Frederick Bealefeld, who is now a faculty member chaperoning the trip, says students "remained calm and focused despite the pressure and fear."