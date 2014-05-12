Safety Improvements to Route 113 ; Portion Dedicated to Late MD Delegate Posted: Monday, May 12, 2014 10:58 PM EDT Posted:

BERLIN, Md.- Maryland officials on Monday made a big announcement that involves making a dangerous highway safer and dedicating a portion of it to a late state delegate who fought for the change.



Maryland Gov. Martin O' Malley announced $49 million in new construction funding to widen a portion of US-113. Additionally, state officials said a 14-mile section, between Berlin and Snow Hill, will be dedicated to the late Maryland Delegate Bennett Bozman, who served Wicomico and Worcester counties from 1991 until he died in 2006.



Route 113 is 38 miles long. Most of the highway has been widened to four lanes. However, state officials said a nine-mile portion is still two lanes. New funding will allow expansion to that part of the roadway.



At a dedication ceremony Monday, Bennett's widow, Elizabeth Bozman, said he would be happy about the changes.



"It was sorely needed," she said. " Bennett would be so proud."



William Bunting lives on the southern tip of Route 113. He is paralyzed from the waist down and uses his electric wheelchair to get around; it is his primary mode of transportation.



"When I've got to go to the store to get cigarettes, bread or milk, I have to deal with that traffic," Bunting said. " I almost got hit a couple of times the other day because people won't give me the right-of-way."



Betty Bishop lives along the road. She said it needs improvements.



"It's a really dangerous highway," Bishop said. " A lot of people don't like to travel this highway at night."



Bishop said she thinks the widening project "will make the highway somewhat safer."



Construction will start early next year.

