Three Similar Restaurant Burglaries in Dover-Area in One Week

, Del. (WBOC) - Three Dover-area restaurant were burglarized in the space of just one week, and police say it is possible they are connected.It was after a knock on the door at home from her business's landlord Saturday morning that Emmy Demir went over to Bella Dee's Pizzeria."We came here to find that the window had been smashed in, and our cash drawer had been stolen," she said.State police came out to investigate. Demir says probably a few hundred dollars were taken all told."It's been a rough weekend, obviously Mother's Day weekend. It's a busy weekend for most places. We're lucky they didn't get away with more. It's scary someone can break into your place and invade you like that."That's a feeling other Dover-area restaurant owners have dealt with recently, too.On May 3 someone broke into the King Buffet restaurant on North Dupont Highway. Police released surveillance photos of a suspect but haven't made an arrest.And the night after Bella Dee's was burglarized Capitol Diner, on South Dupont Highway, was. The owner says the thief got away with a few hundred dollars, too.In all three cases, the crooks broke in through the back of the buildings and appear to only have been interested in taking money.Dover police tell WBOC they are aware of the similarities between the cases and have not ruled the possibility they may be connected. They add it will be easier to determine that once persons of interest have been identified.Demir says they weren't to let this crime stop them. They started taking orders again even before police left Saturday."Our customers are first," she said. "Our customers are what keep us here. We wanted to be able serve them the best way we can. We have to keep our business running, even when someone tries to bring us down."To see the surveillance photos from the King Buffet incident, click here