AAA Says Rough Winter Increased Pothole Damage

BALTIMORE (AP) - AAA Mid-Atlantic says the brutal winter led to potholes and nearly 120,000 service calls for flat tires.

AAA said in an email Monday that the calls for flat tires from January through April were 22 percent higher than the same period last year. The group says potholes have wreaked havoc on vehicles.

The number of potholes this year is the highest since the winter of 2009-2010, when the storm known as Snowmageddon hit the Mid-Atlantic.