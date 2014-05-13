Berlin Man Charged with DUI After Scooter Crash Posted: Tuesday, May 13, 2014 5:26 AM EDT Updated: Tuesday, May 13, 2014 5:26 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

BERLIN, Md.- Maryland State Police say a Berlin man is charged with DUI after he crashed his scooter Monday night.



State police say 21-year-old Travis Alexander Sink, of Berlin, was traveling south along Route 589 near McCallister Road on a 2010 Tomos scooter around 8:20 p.m.. Police say Sink lost control of the scooter and crashed into a ditch next to the road.



Police say Sink refused medical treatment, but it was determined through the investigation that he may have been impaired.



Investigators say Sink performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested.



Sink was transported to the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack, but police say he refused to submit to a breath test. Troopers say he was subsequently charged with the collision event and the DUI.