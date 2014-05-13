Delaware Lawmakers to Vote to Snuff E-Cigarette Sales to Minors

DOVER, Del. (AP) - The state Senate is set to vote on final legislative approval of a bill outlawing the sale of electronic cigarettes in Delaware to minors Tuesday.



The bill to be voted is intended to treat tobacco substitutes such as electronic cigarettes the same as tobacco products under Delaware law.

More than 25 other states already prohibit the sale of e-cigarettes to minors.

The penalty for selling to minors would be a $250 fine for the first offense, increasing to $1,000 for third and subsequent offenses.

Delaware lawmakers also are working on separate legislation that adds electronic cigarettes to the state's indoor smoking ban.

Electronic cigarettes do not contain tobacco but heat a nicotine solution to produce an odorless vapor without the smoke and tar of tobacco.