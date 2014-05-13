Frontier Decides to Discontinue Delaware-Detroit Flights

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) - Less than two weeks after starting flights between Delaware and Detroit, Frontier Airlines says it will discontinue the service in the fall.

Frontier announced the decision Monday, saying it is the result of seasonal factors in both cities. The first flights took off from New Castle Airport on April 29 and the airline says it will discontinue the service in September.

A spokeswoman says the airline expects the route to perform well during the summer peak travel season and it will re-evaluate plans for 2015 based on this year's performance.