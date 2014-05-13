Berlin Man Arrested on Child Porn Charges Posted: Tuesday, May 13, 2014 9:31 AM EDT Updated: Tuesday, May 13, 2014 9:31 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Jose Cano Lopez

BERLIN, Md.- A 21-year-old Berlin man is facing child pornography charges following a several month-long investigation.



Monday's arrest of Jose Cano Lopez stemmed from an a search and seizure warrant that was executed on April 17 at his home on Pin Oak Drive in Berlin, according to detectives with the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation. Detectives said the search warrant was the result of several months of prior investigation, which revealed that someone inside the home was sharing and downloading pictures of child porn.



Members of the WCBI, the Department of Homeland Security, the Office of the State's Attorney for Worcester County and the Worcester County Sheriff's Office searched the home, where investigators said they discovered numerous computers and other related items. It was also determined that Lopez was the sole user of these items, detectives said.



A warrant for Lopez' arrest was served Monday. He was charged with six counts of promoting and distributing child pornography, six counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession and distribution of obscene matter. He was released on $50,000 bond.



