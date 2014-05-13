Pocomoke City Doctor Arrested on Sex Offense Charge

POCOMOKE CITY, Md.- A doctor whose practice is located in Pocomoke City is facing sexual offense and related charges.

Pocomoke City police said 48--year-old Dr. Sarad Baral, of Everest Medical Center, has been charged with fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault. According to police, Baral's arrest stemmed from a complaint filed against him by a female employee on May 9.



Baral, who is of Fruitland, was released on recognizance after being seen by a Worcester County District Court commissioner. A trial date is set for June 20.