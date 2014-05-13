Del. Public Defenders Seeking To Reopen Cases

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The Delaware Public Defender's Office is seeking to reopen and overturn hundreds of old drug convictions as a result of problems at the state's drug testing lab.

The office has filed more than 420 motions to do just that since April 30 and more motions are coming. Delaware's public defender says his office wants to revisit all 9,500 felony and misdemeanor drug convictions between 2010 and February 2014.

State police closed down the drug lab in February amid an evidence tampering investigation. Authorities have discovered more than 60 cases in which drug evidence has apparently been tampered with or is missing, resulting in several criminal cases being delayed, dismissed or plea bargained.

The Delaware Attorney General's Office declined to comment on the motions.