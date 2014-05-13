Teen Arrested for Purse Snatching in Kent County

DOVER, Del. – Dover police have arrested a teenager in connection with a purse snatching that occurred over the weekend.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday on the 400 block of Webbs Lane.

Police said a 44-year-old female victim was walking when a male suspect grabbed her purse. The purse ripped and the woman’s wallet fell to the ground, according to police. The suspect then grabbed the wallet and ran.

Police arrested a 17-year-old Dover male for the robbery. He was charged with criminal mischief under $1,000, conspiracy and robbery violations. Police said surveillance video from a local establishment captured him in the area moments before the robbery.

He was released to his parents pending a later court date.