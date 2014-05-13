Appeals Court in Va. Hears Gay Marriage Case

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A potentially landmark case on gay marriage is now in the hands of a federal appeals court in Virginia.

A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Tuesday on a judge's ruling that Virginia's ban on same-sex marriage is unconstitutional. The case is one of a handful that could ultimately make it to the U.S. Supreme Court.

One of the appeals court judges vigorously challenged attorneys for gay-rights couples who argued that the ban violates equal protection and due process guarantees. Another judge was equally aggressive in questioning claims that families are stronger with both a mother and a father.

Hundreds of demonstrators on both sides gathered outside the courthouse. A decision is expected in several weeks or months.



