Suspects Sought in Attack on Teen in Salisbury Posted: Tuesday, May 13, 2014 12:47 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, May 13, 2014 12:47 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

SALISBURY, Md.- Police are looking for three suspects accused of assaulting a teenager Monday night in Salisbury.



Salisbury police said that at around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Naylor Street to investigate a reported stabbing. However, officers found out that the 17-year-old male victim was not stabbed but had been assaulted while walking in the area of the residential alleyway.



The victim reported that he observed three unknown suspects get out of an unknown make and model green in color vehicle. The victim heard the subjects yell to him as they exited their vehicle. The victim further stated that the suspects never displayed any weapons or demanded any property from him. The victim was taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center where he was evaluated and treated for a minor abrasion on his abdomen and released.



The suspects have not been located and are described as the following:



Suspect # 1 - Black male, short and stocky, wearing all black clothing and ski mask



Suspect # 2 – Black male, tall and thin, wearing all black clothing and ski mask



Suspect # 3 – Black male, medium height and build, wearing all black clothing and ski mask



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at (410) 548-3165 or Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776.



