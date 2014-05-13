2 Charged in Cambridge Attempted Armed Robbery Posted: Tuesday, May 13, 2014 2:06 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, May 13, 2014 2:06 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Paul Woodson Simpson Terenzo Lurel Jones Jr.

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Two suspects are behind bars in connection with the attempted armed robbery of a Cambridge convenience store.



Cambridge police said the incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, May 9, at the Chicken Man, located at 222 Washington St. According to police, a lone male suspect entered the store and claimed to be armed with a gun. Investigators said that when the suspect demanded money from the register, the cashier refused to give him any and the suspect fled the store.



Witnesses told officers they observed the suspect enter a vehicle that was parked nearby. A second suspect was driving the getaway vehicle, according to police.



Officers located the suspect vehicle on the 700 block of High Street and took the two suspects in custody. Police said the suspect who entered the Chicken Man was identified as 61-year-old Paul Woodson Simpson, of Cambridge. Officers identified the driver of the vehicle as 24-year-old Terenzo Lurel Jones Jr., also of Cambridge. Both were charged with attempted armed robbery, attempted robbery, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and conspiracy.



Jones was ordered held in lieu of $250,000 bond and Simpson was held without bond.



There were no reported injuries during the incident, police said.





