Bond Revoked for Parkside High Rape Suspect - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Bond Revoked for Parkside High Rape Suspect

Posted:
Jocori M. Scarborough Jocori M. Scarborough
By Bill Mich and Kye Parsons

SALISBURY, Md.- A judge on Tuesday revoked the bond for a 17-year-old student arrested last week on allegations that he raped a 15-year-old female student in a hallway at Parkside High School in Salisbury.

Joroci Marece Scarborough, of Delmar, Md., appeared in Wicomico County District Court on Tuesday afternoon for a peace order hearing that ended with the order dropped at the request of the mother of the alleged victim. As part of Scarborough's original bond agreement, he was ordered to stay away from the 15-year-old anyway.

But in a surprising turn of events, the peace order hearing turned into a bond hearing. It should be noted that after Scarborough's May 6 arrest on  first-degree rape and related charges, he was released on $100,000 bond. Two days later he was charged with possession of a firearm by a minor and released on $50,000 bond.

However, in Tuesday's court action, Wicomico County State's Attorney Matt Maciarello argued that when the $100,000 bond was issued for the original rape and related charges, the state did not have full knowledge that a firearm charge would be filed shortly thereafter. Maciarello explained that as a result, that information was not able to be presented at the time of the original bond hearing.

Maciarello asked the judge to review Scarborough's bond with both the rape charges and the firearm charge in mind. After considering the state's attorney's request, the judge revoked Scarborough's bond and ordered him back to jail- this time with no bond.

Scarborough's original arrest stemmed from an incident that is alleged to have occurred at around 8 a.m. Monday at Parkside High, located at 1015 Beaglin Park Drive. According to detectives, the victim stated she was walking with Scarborough when he began making sexual advances toward her. Detectives said Scarborough grabbed the girl by the arm and then forced her to an area of the school not captured by video surveillance. Investigators said the victim repeatedly told Scarborough, "No," but he continued to force her by holding her forcefully and grabbed her by the hips and dragged her down the hall.

Authorities said that once in the area outside the video surveillance, Scarborough pulled the victim’s skirt up and removed her underwear. Detectives said the victim continued to tell Scarborough "No," and tried to retain her clothing to prevent the act. However, Scarborough was able to control the victim and ultimately forced sexual intercourse on her, according to investigators.

 "The initial travels were captured on video in the school.  At this point, nothing indicating whether he did or did not know that he had moved to an area where he would not be captured by video," said Sgt. David Owens of the WBI.

The incident occurred at a time when the students were supposed to be in class, the WBI noted. The victim was taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center where she was examined and treated, investigators said.

Scarborough is set to appear in court this Thursday for a preliminary hearing on the rape and related charges. A preliminary hearing for the firearm charge is scheduled for next month.

