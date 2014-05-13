Updated: Suspect Sought in Salisbury Shooting

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a Tuesday afternoon shooting.



Police said the incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. at the Wali Plaza at 1122 Parsons Road. Twenty-year-old Arnell Bivens Jr. was shot once in the lower torso. He was taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.



Authorities said that after the shooting, the suspect ran toward the Pemberton Manor apartments. Nearby Pemberton Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.



The suspect is described as a black male, late teens, approximately 5-foot-9, thin build and wearing a white shirt. Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to call the Salisbury Police Department at (410) 548-3165 or Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776. Crime Solvers will pay up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.





