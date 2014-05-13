Police Search for Suspects in Armed Robbery of South Dover Gas Station Police Search for Suspects in Armed Robbery of South Dover Gas Station Posted: Tuesday, May 13, 2014 4:49 PM EDT Posted:

DOVER, Del. - The Delaware State Police is investigating an armed robbery of a South Dover gas station early Tuesday morning.



Police say around 6:48 a.m., two suspects, one armed with an unknown type of long gun, entered the Valero gas station in the 14 hundred block of South DuPont Highway. Police say the suspects approached a female employee and demanded cash and cigarettes. Police say the clerk turned over an undisclosed amount of money as well as multiple packs of cigarettes and cigars. Police say the employee was not injured.



Police say the two then ran off, got into a gold-covered car with a black roof and drove southbound on South Governors Avenue.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Coleman at 302-741-2813. Information can also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."