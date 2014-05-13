Somerset Co. to Help Replace Prescriptions if Disaster Strikes Posted: Tuesday, May 13, 2014 5:40 PM EDT Posted:

CRISFIELD, Md- Somerset County and local pharmacies signed an agreement that will help residents replace their prescriptions if disaster hits the area.



When Hurricane Sandy slammed Crisfield almost two years ago, a lot of people lost everything, including vital medication. If disaster strikes again and residents have to go to an emergency shelter, the county will pay for prescriptions that are destroyed or left behind, according the agreement.



Somerset County’s Emergency Services Director, Steve Marshall, and County Commissioner President, Rex Simpkins, signed the agreement. It is valid for three years, from the date signed, and applies to evacuees in the event of an emergency. Officials said pharmacies will verify a person’s prescription status during their stay at the shelter. The pharmacy will determine how much supply is needed to last the duration of their stay.



If evacuees cannot reimburse the pharmacy, Somerset County will pay for it.



Terry Lewis remembers the damage Hurricane Sandy once left behind. She said it destroyed her home.



"The roof leaked, I had five ceilings that leaked very, very bad,” Lewis said. “Ceiling tiles fell out, and had a wall that needed to be replaced because water ran down the wall."



Lewis said she suffers from several health problems and depends heavily on her medication.



"If you've been through a disaster like that, you're going to turn around and have the extra costs of getting your medicine again,” Lewis said. “People are not going to have the money for it."



James Collins said he has battled diabetes for 12 years. When Hurricane Sandy hit, his medications were among the first items he grabbed. If he left it behind, he said his body would react.



"It would slow me down for two days, if I don't take it for two days,” he said.



Shaa Yaya owns the Crisfield Pharmacy. He said Sandy once left a foot of water in the building. Yaya said he lost 130-thousand dollars worth of prescription medications. He filed a claim and got most of it back. He supports what the county will do for people who cannot pay for it.



