Ban on Minors Buying E-Cigs Passes Final Hurdle in Del. Legislature Posted: Tuesday, May 13, 2014

DOVER, Del. (WBOC) - Delaware is a signature from the governor away from banning minors from buying e-cigarettes.



The bill to do that passed the state Senate Tuesday afternoon. The House passed it last month.



Fines and other penalties could come to businesses who sell to minors and minors who buy in Delaware.



Tuesday morning Robin Ray was outside her house in Harrington shooting photos of birds. And while she did that, she's smoked her e-cigarette.



Ray and her husband gave up regular cigarettes for e-cigs two years ago.



"Health-wise," she said. "We definitely feel better. We're out on the trails, doing photography. We didn't do that before, didn't have the energy."



Despite her positive impression of e-cigs, she still doesn't think kids should be able to buy them.



"I do think there is of remaining addicted. Children should not be smoking them."



"The prohibition of e-cigarettes for minors is important because it's a new product," said Minority Whip Rep. Debbie Hudson, R-Fairthorne. "And it's unknown to what degree there could be damage to a child's lungs."



Rep. Hudson was the bill's prime sponsor. She says she hopes states passing bills like this will push the FDA to move faster on e-cigs. More than 25 states already have similar laws in place.



Delaware lawmakers have also been discussing a bill to add e-cigs to Delaware's Clean Indoor Air Act. It's a move that would mean no using e-cigs in places like bars and restaurants.



While she supports the minor purchasing ban, Ray says she's not in favor of the second bill.



"If they're doing it for the reason that it offends people with no medical or health issues whatsoever, they've got a big job to do to take out everything that's offense to people indoors," said Ray.



The bill's supports say there are health concerns connected to being around other people using e-cigs.



There was one "no" vote on Tuesday's bill. Senator Minority Leader, Sen. Gary Simpson, R-Milford, tells WBOC e-cigs could be an option preferable to kids taking up actual cigarette smoking.