Salisbury Skate Park in Design Phase

Md.- It's been seven years since the city of Salisbury and skateboarders started working on a plan to create a skate park in the city. Now the project is finally in the design phase and what the final product looks like is up to local skaters.Tuesday night at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center, skateboarders and architects gathered to discuss what the new skate park should look like.Currently skaters in Salisbury have to drive to Ocean City or Ocean Pines to skate legally."Unfortunately a lot of the kids resort to skating in downtown Salisbury which is super illegal as far as everyone knows for skateboarding," skater Garrett Fooks said.For the skateboarders who can get to Ocean City, they want a closer option. "I've always been looking for like a closer place to skate where I wouldn't have to go out and burn gas to get somewhere to do where I love," Joseph Genco said.Everyone has a different idea for what should go into the new facility."I'd like to see a love seat in the deep or maybe some stairs in the shallow to make it a little interesting," Genco said."I'm more of street skater so I'd say stairs, rails, ledges things that you find in normal places that we get kicked out for skating," Fook said.While the skaters are excited for the project, neighbors have expressed concern over possible noise and traffic. But bobby schaller with the Salisbury Skatepark Committee is trying to put their minds at ease."The skate park committee and the builder and the designer and the city is doing the best that they can to mitigate noise and disturbance from those neighbors in the way that they build the skate park and the way that's it set up," he said.Construction for the skate park is set to begin late this summer in Salisbury.For more information on the park and upcoming design meetings go to https://www.facebook.com/SalisburySkatepark