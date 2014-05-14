Updated: Rehoboth Beach Man Arrested in Infant Son's Death Posted: Wednesday, May 14, 2014 10:29 AM EDT Updated: Wednesday, May 14, 2014 10:29 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Sidney G. Davis III

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Delaware State Police homicide detectives have arrested a 21-year-old Rehoboth Beach man for murder by neglect or first-degree abuse in connection with the death of one of his infant twin sons.



Police said that at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 10, Sidney G. Davis III called 9-1-1 to report his 3-month-old son was not breathing and unresponsive. Authorities said paramedics and EMS responded to a room at the Sea Esta Motel #4, located at 20902 Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach, and transported Zhaden Davis to Beebe Medical Center where they were able to establish a heartbeat. According to police, further examination revealed Zhaden had suffered a traumatic brain bleed that likely caused him to become unconscious. He was then flown to A.I. DuPont Hospital where he was listed in critical condition and placed in the pediatric intensive care unit.



Investigators said that on Sunday, May 11, Zhaden Davis was pronounced dead and an autopsy was performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which ruled the cause and manner of death to be homicide due to head trauma.



On Tuesday, May 13, Sidney Davis was brought into Troop 4 in Georgetown by family members where he was interviewed by homicide detectives. Police said it was determined through the interview that Zhaden and his twin brother were in the care of their father from Friday night into Saturday morning while the mother of the children was away. Investigators said that at one point on Friday night, Zhaden had become upset and was crying when his father began shaking the child in an attempt to quiet the infant. This happened once again on Saturday morning just after the mother of the twins briefly visited with them in the room before leaving for work, police said.



Investigators said it was soon after the second incident when Sidney Davis called 9-1-1 to report the medical emergency.



Sidney Davis was later taken into custody on the aforementioned murder by neglect or first-degree abuse charge and ordered held in the Sussex Correctional Institution on $100,000 cash bond.



The other male twin was uninjured during these incidents, police said. They also said he was originally under the care of his mother but has since been placed in foster care due to concerns for his wellbeing.

