Salisbury Shooting Suspect Found, Arrested

SALISBURY, Md.– Police have arrested a Salisbury man in connection with a Tuesday afternoon shooting that left another man injured.

Salisbury police arrested Brian Karl Jones, 19, of Salisbury, for shooting Arnell Bivens Jr., 20, in the Wali Plaza at 1122 Parsons Road at around 2:15 p.m.

Bivens was shot once in the torso and taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center where he is in stable condition, according to police.

Police said Jones left the plaza after the shooting and ran toward the area of the Pemberton Manor apartments. The area was shut down for two hours while police searched for Jones. Nearby Pemberton Elementary School went on cautionary lockdown during the search.

During the investigation, police said they identified Jones as the suspect. Using a search warrant, police searched an apartment in building 1009 of Pemberton Manor Apartments where they said they recovered a handgun.

Jones is charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a handgun by a prohibited person.