Md. Board Approves School Construction Money

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WBOC) - The Maryland Board of Public Works has approved an additional $131 million in unallocated funding for school construction funding.

The board, which includes Gov. Martin O'Malley, Treasurer Nancy Kopp and Comptroller Peter Franchot, approved the funding Wednesday in Annapolis.

That brings the total amount of school construction funding for the next fiscal year to $325.3 million.

Franchot noted that he visited eight schools across the state that local representatives said had big needs.

The comptroller said one of them, Severna Park High School in Anne Arundel County, will get $8.1 million toward costs of replacing the aging facility.

St. Charles High School in Charles County will get $8.2 million. Glenarden Woods Elementary in Prince George's County will get $8.1 million.



On the Eastern Shore, Greenwood Elementary in Somerset County will receive $2.7 million.

